Mazda To Resume Full Factory Operation Worldwide In August Amid Strong US Sales And Demand

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in August, Mazda Motor Corporation will return to normal factory operations, or pre-COVID-19 levels, amid increased sales and future forecast for product demand in the U.S. In June, Mazda North American Operations achieved a sales increase of nearly 11 percent year-over-year. Most notably, the three-row CX-9 and MX-5 roadster volumes grew approximately 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Through the remainder of July, Mazda will end production adjustments implemented at plants in Japan, Mexico and Thailand caused by the pandemic. Mazda has been monitoring inventory levels and modifying production since the end of March. Currently, almost all dealerships worldwide have resumed sale operations.

Globally, Mazda remains cautious and flexible regarding the risk posed by COVID-19 and will closely monitor trends and demand in each market where Mazda vehicles are shipped.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

