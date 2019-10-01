Mazda Unveils Mazda3 TCR

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda Motorsports announced today the newest addition to its motorsports program with the unveiling of the all-new Mazda3 TCR race car. The Mazda3 TCR will hit the racetrack as part of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, beginning with the four-hour Endurance Challenge that is part of the Rolex 24 at Daytona weekend of racing on January 26, 2020.

MAZDA MOTORSPORTS BOOSTS CUSTOMER RACING PROGRAM WITH NEW TOURING CAR

By retaining the striking design of the 2019 Mazda3 hatchback, the Mazda3 TCR features the latest iteration of the brand's signature Kodo – Soul of Motion design language. Envisioned within the walls of Mazda Design America in Irvine, California, designers spent countless hours ensuring the aerodynamics of the Mazda3 TCR are compliant with all TCR regulations, and flow seamlessly with the clean lines found on the Mazda3.

"TCR represents a great opportunity for us to showcase the new Mazda3 and provide our customers another avenue to race Mazda vehicles," said Masahiro Moro, Chairman and CEO, Mazda North American Operations. "Some of our most important successes in IMSA and SRO TC Americas have been thanks to dedicated customers who chose to race with Mazda, and we hope the next generation of Mazda racers see the same potential in the Mazda3 TCR."

"The Mazda3 features the outstanding design and engineering that Mazda is known for, and because of that, it is a fantastic foundation for our new Mazda3 TCR," said John Doonan, Director, Mazda Motorsports. "We have looked forward to returning to the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for several seasons, and everyone at Mazda is very excited that we will do just that in 2020. We are eagerly anticipating success for the Mazda3 TCR in IMSA, SRO Americas and in TCR championships around the world."

The Mazda3 TCR will be powered by a turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine producing 350 horsepower and will use a paddle-shifted six-speed transmission. Developed and supported by Long Road Racing, the manufacturer of the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car, the Mazda3 TCR is homologated to compete in any of the 36 TCR-sanctioned championships around the globe.

More information about the Mazda3 TCR is available at MazdaMotorsports.com and LongRoadRacing.com.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Mazda Motorsports boasts the most comprehensive auto racing development ladder system of any auto manufacturer in the world. The Mazda Road to 24 (#MRT24) program offers a number of scholarships to advance drivers up the sports car racing ladder, beginning with the Global MX-5 Cup series and culminating with Mazda Team Joest. In grassroots road racing, more Mazdas race on any given weekend in North America than any other manufacturer. Follow all of the latest news at MazdaMotorsports.com, @MazdaRacing on Twitter, and Mazda Motorsports on Instagram and Facebook.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

