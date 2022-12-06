MAZO Welcomes Industry Leader Ed Hetherington as Strategic Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAZO Capital Solutions, a leading full-service commercial finance company dedicated to serving America's small business community, has announced an engagement with Hetherington Advisors LLC, an Atlanta-based consultancy specializing in execution, innovation and technology solutions for equipment financing and leasing companies.

Ed Hetherington brings 50 years of experience in the equipment financing industry, including 20 years as President and Senior Advisor of Doosan Financial Solutions. The company believes that Hetherington will play a crucial role in MAZO's corporate strategy, business operations, and executive mentorship. Using his expertise and successful track record, he is well positioned to help MAZO develop strategic partnerships, identify capital market opportunities, and secure lending facilities.

"We are grateful to partner with Hetherington Advisors, especially at this early stage in our story," said John Pfister, CLFP, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of MAZO Capital Solutions. "We attribute our unparalleled growth over the last year to our people, and it is such a pleasure to be able to welcome an industry leader of Ed's caliber as we continue to grow."

"I was deeply impressed by MAZO's relentless commitment to helping its growing network of dealers and customers succeed financially through technology-led innovation and data-driven insights, without sacrificing forming strong relationships," said Ed Hetherington. "John and the team are building something exceptional and valuable that will challenge the business and operating models of equipment financing in the years to come."

