MB2 Dental Celebrates 500 Practices Milestone Alongside Launch of New Campaign

America's fastest-growing Dental Partnership Organization is evolving its look and message to reflect its continued success.

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the fastest-growing Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) in the nation, is celebrating another significant milestone by finalizing its 500th partnership with Dr. Suresh Pattanashetti, owner of Dr. Pattanashetti, DMD Cosmetic, Implant, & General Dentistry in Towson, Maryland.

Just this March, MB2 Dental celebrated its 400th practice milestone alongside its 15-year anniversary.

"As a single provider, I felt I had reached a limit as to how much I could expand my practice and still balance my work and family life," said Dr. Pattanashetti. "Now, with an MB2 partnership, I am excited to utilize the vast, varied resources MB2 can provide to expand and grow my practice while maintaining my clinical autonomy. MB2, with its nearly 500 practices, brings a wealth of information and resources that I can now utilize to further my vision for my practice and provide a higher quality of care for my patients. MB2 and its associates have been knowledgeable, respectful, and kind."

MB2 Dental is a doctor-founded and doctor-led organization with a mission to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a quickly consolidating market. The DPO started as a single practice owned by Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva in 2007. The model resonated with Dr. Villanueva's colleagues and grew quickly through referrals. MB2 has since undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

MB2 hired Dallas-based agency LDWW to execute a brand refresh, including an updated logo, color palette, brand positioning, and tagline – "Power to the Partners." The new brand elements will be featured on the MB2 website, marketing materials, and social platforms.

"As we continue to grow and move into the next era as a company, we felt this was the perfect time to evolve the MB2 brand," said Dr. Villanueva. "As dentists, we entered the profession to care for our patients, run our practice, and become entrepreneurs. MB2 gives doctors the power to remain in control of our professional lives, take back time for our personal lives, reignite our passion for dentistry, and thrive in all aspects."

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

