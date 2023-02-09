MB2 Dental Celebrates Another Year of Monumental Growth in 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the first-ever dental partnership organization, experienced another year of record-breaking growth as it celebrated 15 years of business. In 2022, MB2 Dental:

Reviewed over 2,500 practice submissions

Partnered with 120 new practices and opened 9 de novos consisting of:

74 general dentists



35 orthodontists



12 pediatric dentists



3 endodontists



2 periodontists



3 multispecialty

Welcomed 126 new doctor owners, totaling 475+ doctor owners

Entered new states: Ohio , North Carolina , and New Hampshire

, , and Facilitated 30 MB2 associate dentists transition to practice owners

Added more than 40 new team members to the MB2 support staff

Surpassed its 400th and 500th practice milestones

Served more than 2.1 million patients nationwide

The overall MB2 organization grew by 40 percent as the fastest-growing dental partnership organization. The company expanded its support staff with significant growth to the payor strategy, procurement, facilities, doctor relations, and business development teams. Last January, MB2 announced the expansion of its headquarters in DFW into a 22,000+ sq foot space next door to its original office. The DPO will complete phase two of its renovation of the new space this year.

Founded in 2007, MB2 was the first dental partnership organization, which was founded and is still led by current CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 partners with doctors of all specialties, including general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, and oral surgery. Although a partner to all specialties, MB2 is currently the second-largest orthodontic group in the country.

MB2's mission is to provide partnerships for professional growth and financial freedom while allowing partners to work smarter, breathe easier, and live larger. The DPO recently launched a brand refresh and new campaign, "Power to the Partners," to coincide with its vision to create a premier community of connected dental professions by scrapping business as usual for a better way forward.

"2022 proved to be a monumental year for us," said Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. "Not only did we celebrate our 15-year anniversary, but also our 400th and 500th practice milestones. We have enjoyed welcoming new doctor partners from across the country to join us. Along with the growth in numbers, we're constantly adding team members to central support. We want to continue to provide the best of the best to our partners and continue providing premium services, talent, and cost savings for their needs.

Of all the accomplishments last year, what I'm most proud of is the establishment of our MB2 Family Foundation. Taking care of our MB2 team members has been at the core of our values since I founded the company. Over the last year, we've formalized these efforts by creating a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that allows us to have a broader outreach to our team members in need."

MB2 Dental is already off to a successful start in 2023, slated to add 37 practices in Q1 alone. MB2 expects yet another year of record growth with plans to expand its geographical footprint into Iowa and South Carolina in 2023.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

Press Contact:

Lindsey Byrnes

9728693789

https://mb2dental.com/

SOURCE MB2 Dental