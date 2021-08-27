MB2 Dental, Dental Partnership Organization, Enters Alabama

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the Dental Partnership Organization, based out of Dallas, Texas, has expanded its territory into Alabama. MB2 Dental partnered with Dr. Meghan Darby, owner of Flint River Dental in Huntsville, Alabama. According to the 2020 Census, Huntsville is the largest city in Alabama, with a population of 215,006.

This brings MB2's acquisition total in 2021 to 59 new partnerships.

"The solo practice dental business model is a hot mess," said Dr. Darby, "You work building a bigger and bigger office until the administration takes over every inch of your after-hours and weekend. It turns out there is a better way [to practice]. MB2 has fantastic business, administrative, and compliance support while allowing dentists to retain practice culture and clinical autonomy."

"I'm very excited about being part of a dentist collective with similar goals and aspirations. We have been open for ten years and have struggled to break through a plateau in the last three. MB2 has business support that will help tremendously with that endeavor. I am very excited about the next phase of my practice as an MB2 partner," said Dr. Darby.

MB2 Dental, founded and led by CEO and dentist Chris Steven Villanueva, is a co-op model that grows through acquisitions and de novos, which gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. Rather than the traditional "Dental Support Organization" or "DSO," MB2 Dental identifies as a "Dental Partnership Organization" or "DPO," a concept the company created and released in 2017.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Darby to our group," said Dr. Villanueva. She is like-minded in all the qualities we seek in a doctor owner. Her passion for charitable dental work and serving her community is inspiring. We are excited that she is our first partner in the state of Alabama and look forward to the opportunity to connect with other doctors in the state."

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in over 30 states and counting. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

Press Contact

Lindsey Byrnes

9728693789

https://mb2dental.com/

SOURCE MB2 Dental