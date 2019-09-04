MBDA Announces 2019 National MED Week Award Winners

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) proudly announces recipients of the 2019 Minority Enterprise Awards. The Minority Enterprise Award is the highest level of national recognition that a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive from the Department of Commerce. These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing minority business enterprises.

"During Minority Enterprise Development Week, we honor exceptional business leaders, and their contribution to a strong and healthy American economy. Minority-owned businesses are growing at a faster rate than non-minority owned businesses. It is a national imperative that the United States continues to invest in MBEs," said MBDA National Director Henry Childs, II. "I congratulate the 2019 Minority Enterprise Award winners and invite the minority business community to join us for a week-long celebration of Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, as proclaimed by the President of the United States."

The Minority Enterprise Awards Ceremony is the kick-off event for the annual observance of Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week). Other MED Week events scheduled the week of September 8 include: Growth Equity M2M Investment Summit, Global Markets Roundtable, Enterprising Women of Color Forum, MBE Policy Symposium, and MBDA Digital Day.

The 2019 National Minority Business Award recipients are:

MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE AWARDS

Minority Business Enterprise of the Year is presented to Management and Engineering Technologies International (METI). METI provides information technology and engineering support services to the federal sector and private industry throughout the United States and several other countries. Established in 1994, METI has a presence in more than 20 states and an international presence that spans more than 80 countries

Minority Construction Firm of the Year is presented to NEZ/FCI Native American, LLC.

a premier construction company primarily serving Native American Country in the greater Southwestern United States. The company has grown exponentially over the last four years and has employed nearly 1,200 workers through sub-contracts with approximately one-third being of Native American heritage.

Minority Professional Services Firm of the Year is presented to MPACT Strategic Consulting an emergency management and disaster recovery firm that assists public and private sector organizations to prepare, respond, and recover from natural and man-made disasters. Founded in 2007, MPACT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing emergency management and disaster recovery firms in the nation with a 390% growth from 2014-2017.

Minority Technology Firm of the Year is presented to V-Soft Consulting. Known as an agile innovative technology services company, V-Soft has been recognized among the Top 100 fastest growing staffing companies in North America. Today, they operate in eight locations across North America, with more than 1,500 global employees.

CHAMPIONS OF MINORITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Access to Capital Award is presented to DreamSpring, a community development organization that provides financing and support to under-represented and under-capitalized entrepreneurs in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. DreamSpring helps bridge the "credit gap" that can prevent hardworking and visionary entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential and creating jobs in their communities.

The Advocate of the Year Award is presented to Cindy Ramos-Davidson. President and Chief Executive Officer of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She began her career with the chamber of commerce more than 40 years ago, serving more than 20 years in a leadership role in El Paso. Ramos-Davidson's passion for entrepreneurship and business development in the southwest border region has defined her career as steadfast advocate for minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses.

Distinguished Supplier Diversity Award is presented to Ingersoll Rand. Under the leadership of Jackie LaJoie, Ingersoll Rand is building world class programs and driving results for diversity and inclusion. Since 2013, Ingersoll Rand has spent more than $2.4 billion with minority-owned businesses. They are committed to operating a successful and sustainable program that creates jobs for supplier partners, economic growth for local communities, and customers for life for Ingersoll Rand.

INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION

The Ronald H. Brown Leadership Award, inspired by the late U.S. Secretary of Commerce, recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional leadership and achieved significant success in supporting diversity in the public or private sector. This year's awards recipient is Denise Burgess, president and CEO of Burgess Services, LLC, a Denver-based construction management firm. Burgess' work in the construction community led to her appointment to the Construction Empowerment Initiative advisory board and under her leadership, certified firms expanded from 500 to over 1,500.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week

MBDA is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises through the mobilization and advancement of public and private sector programs, policy, and research. Our services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. In 2019, MBDA commemorates 50 years of economic empowerment through entrepreneurship and recommits to Winning the Future for all U.S. minority-owned businesses. For more information visit www.mbda.gov.

Since 1983, every U.S. president has issued a Presidential Proclamation designating National MED Week to recognize the contributions of the minority business community to the U.S. economy. MBDA has hosted the National MED Week celebration since its inception. The 2019 National MED Week events are sponsored by Facebook, The Coca-Cola Company, Raytheon, AT&T, and IBM. Learn more at https://medweek.mbda.gov.

Contact: Velicia D. Woods

Website: www.mbda.gov

Email: vwoods@mbda.gov

SOURCE Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

Related Links

http://www.mbda.gov

