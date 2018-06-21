MBI Group Completes 4,000 sf Urgent Care Center for Mount Sinai Doctors

"Walk-in urgent care complexes play an increasingly important role in modern healthcare, and the quality of the space greatly affects the patient experience," stated Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director of MBI Group. "Mount Sinai wanted to optimize their East 20th Street Doctor's Urgent Care Center location to enhance patient comfort and satisfaction, while also creating a space that supports hardworking doctors. MBI Group completed a full build-out resulting in a new, vibrant presence for Mount Sinai, which will serve thousands of people every year. For over 30 years, MBI Group has been delivering high-quality and cost-effective general contracting and construction services in the tristate area and beyond."

For Mount Sinai Doctors Urgent Care Center, MBI Group gutted two existing retail spaces to create the new facility which included a reception and waiting area; exam rooms; nurses' stations; lab rooms; an x-ray room; soil and clean utility rooms; a medication room; back office space for the doctors, nurses and staff along with ancillary spaces. In addition to the new MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) infrastructure to support the facility's requirements, a new air conditioning unit was installed.

Mount Sinai Doctors Urgent Care Center offers walk-in patients primary care and pediatric services, staffed by a team of family medicine internists and pediatricians featuring state-of-the-art exam rooms and imaging services. Studio A + T Architects and Planners provided architecture and planning for the project.

About MBI Group :

MBI Group is a full-service construction firm providing interior fit-outs and core and shell construction for corporate, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, mixed-use, and retail facilities. Founded in 1987, the firm is a certified minority-owned business (MBE) with a 30-year track record of success working for some of New York City's most prominent corporate, healthcare and educational clients. Today headed by Edward Campanella-Rodriguez, President, along with Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director, the firm serves the tristate area and beyond from their Manhattan offices. For more information, please visit www.mbiny.com.

