MBK Rental Living Begins Leasing at Las Brisas in California's Central Coast

Luxury 340-unit garden-style apartment community now open

Prime Santa Maria location offers modern residential options for workforce of top companies in the area

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBK Rental Living, a preeminent lifestyle developer of apartment communities, announced today that leasing has begun at Las Brisas, a 340-unit luxury community in Santa Maria, California. The highly anticipated Santa Barbara County property is now leasing and open for move-ins.

"Las Brisas was designed with intention—bringing together the comforts of modern living with the natural beauty of the Santa Maria landscape," said Ken McCarren, President of MBK Rental Living. "Our goal is to create communities where residents feel inspired, can unwind, and build meaningful connections with their neighbors. Las Brisas embodies this vision throughout every aspect of the community, both inside the homes and across the shared spaces."

Las Brisas features a variety of layouts, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 739 square feet to 1,295 square feet. Each unit features spacious living areas and open floor plans with natural light, designer finishes, modern appliances and private patios or balconies.

Community amenities available to all residents include a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, communal gathering spaces, co-working space, dog spa and adjacent dog park, playground and pocket parks throughout.

As part of MBK Rental Living's 'With Our World' sustainability program, the community blends conscious design with high performance to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments for residents. Elements include EV charging stations, energy-efficient LED lighting and Energy Star appliances, low or no VOC materials, bicycle racks, and a weekly recycling program.

Located in the southern region of California's Central Coast in Santa Barbara County, Las Brisas offers access to numerous shopping and dining destinations, championship golf courses, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and cycling and hiking routes. Local festivals and events bring the broader community together year-round, and with both US-101 and SR-135 nearby, popular beaches and award-winning wineries are a short drive away. Santa Maria is also home to several thriving industries including aerospace, communications, high-tech research and development, energy production, military bases and manufacturing.

"We experienced strong momentum in Santa Maria with Azure, a community we developed in 2020 and successfully sold in 2023," McCarren said. "That success underscored the continued demand for distinguished rental living options that serve families, young professionals, and residents seeking a high‑quality living experience. With Las Brisas, we're proud to continue contributing to the growth and vitality of this thriving community."

MBK Rental Living is currently leasing several additional apartment communities across the state, including Vida in Morgan Hill, The Haven in Petaluma, and Ona in Natomas in Northern California with their JV partner Hines, as well as Solana in Duarte and Zia in Anaheim in Southern California. Plans are set for two additional new communities to begin leasing in 2026, Vintage Farms in Murrieta and The Sanctuary in Thousand Oaks.

Notably, the company also recently developed and opened its first two communities outside of California with their Joint Ventures in Colorado, Alexan Peña Station in Denver with Trammel Crow and The Aven in Colorado Springs with Hines.

Las Brisas is located at 1001 W. Betteravia Rd., in Santa Maria, California. To inquire about leasing, visit https://www.lasbrisassantamaria.com.

For more information about MBK Rental Living, visit https://www.mbkrentalliving.com.

About MBK Rental Living

MBK Rental Living is active in the acquisition and development of apartment communities. The company's mission is to be the preeminent lifestyle developer focusing on creating communities that deliver value for their residents, partners, and investors. Throughout its more than 30-year history, MBK has earned a reputation for delivering award-winning customer satisfaction in housing that is innovative in design, comfort, sustainability, and craftsmanship, all at an excellent value. MBK Rental Living is a division of MBK Real Estate LLC., the U.S. real estate development arm of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio.

MBK Real Estate's companies span a wide spectrum of real estate development including apartments, industrial, and their senior housing divisions. With Our World was developed by MBK Rental Living, a leader in developing environmentally and socially responsible communities. MBK is on a mission to make apartment living planet-friendly with its comprehensive program which seamlessly blends conscious design with high performance to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments for our residents. MBK Rental Living is headquartered in Irvine, California. Corporate offices are located at 4 Park Plaza Suite 1700, Irvine, CA 92614; or visit their website at www.MBKRentalLiving.com.

SOURCE MBK Rental Living