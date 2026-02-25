MBK Rental Living Sells LA County Luxury Apartment Community

The 344-unit, Class A property offers the newest luxury apartment in the Upper San Gabriel Valley

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBK Rental Living, a preeminent lifestyle developer of apartment communities, announced today that it has successfully executed the sale of its Esperanza at Duarte Station, a 344-unit new transit-oriented Class A apartment community in Duarte, California, to an undisclosed buyer. Developed as a joint venture of MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corporation, Esperanza reflects the persistent demand for high‑quality, amenity‑rich communities that align with what today's residents value most in their living experience.

"At MBK Rental Living, we believe great communities are built around people, not just buildings. Esperanza at Duarte Station brings that belief to life through intentional design, dynamic rooftop amenities, inviting courtyards, and immersive, year-round resident programming. The result is more than a place to live—it's a lifestyle that fosters connection, energy, and a true sense of belonging," said Ken McCarren, President of MBK Rental Living. "The community's proximity to the Metro station and the world‑renowned City of Hope makes it especially attractive for those seeking connection, opportunity, and ease. We are seeing this same strong demand at Solana at Duarte Station, reinforcing the long-term appeal of this exceptional market."

Opened in November 2022, Esperanza at Duarte Station is a five-story community with a total of 344 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 514 to 1,090 square feet with 56 different floorplans. It is located on a 4.3-acre property at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Fasana Road.

Esperanza is highlighted with rooftop amenities offering dramatic views of the San Gabriel mountains, including a resort-style pool and spa; an indoor/outdoor Casita with a living room lounge, fireplace, open dining room, and entertainers-style kitchen; a landscaped roof deck with poolside cabanas, outdoor TVs with entertainers' bar, grilling stations, fire pit and lounge area; and a rooftop gym with free weights, cardio and HIIT zones, and outdoor yoga. The community's first-level amenities include a co-working area with open seating, a cantina with lounge and counter seating with direct access to Food Truck Alley, and the popular "Casa de Perro" with an interior pet wash and dry station as well as an exterior dog park with seating.

Esperanza is within walking distance of the Duarte/City of Hope Metro Gold Line commuter train station, and the world-renowned City of Hope, a 120-acre comprehensive cancer treatment center and major area employer. The train and freeway access eases transit to nearby Los Angeles, Pasadena and other Southern California business and entertainment destinations.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chelsea Jervis and CJ Angle from Berkadia brokered the sale and the acquisition financing for the buyer was provided by Kevin Mignogna, Charlie Haggard, Michael Beach, Lee Scott and Joey Guarino also of Berkadia.

In addition to Esperanza, MBK Rental Living is currently leasing Southern California communities at Solana at Duarte Station and Zia in Anaheim. The company also has several active communities in Northern California including Vida in Morgan Hill, The Haven in Petaluma, and Ona in Natomas, as well as in Colorado with Alexan Peña Station in Denver and The Aven in Colorado Springs.

For more information about MBK Rental Living, visit https://www.mbkrentalliving.com.

About MBK Rental Living

MBK Rental Living is active in the acquisition and development of apartment communities. The company's mission is to be the preeminent lifestyle developer focusing on creating communities that deliver value for their residents, partners, and investors. Throughout its more than 30-year history, MBK has earned a reputation for delivering award-winning customer satisfaction in housing that is innovative in design, comfort, sustainability, and craftsmanship, all at an excellent value. MBK Rental Living is a division of MBK Real Estate LLC., the U.S. real estate development arm of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio. MBK Real Estate's companies span a wide spectrum of real estate development including apartments, industrial, and their senior housing divisions. With Our World is brought to you by MBK Rental Living, a leader in developing environmentally and socially responsible communities. MBK is on a mission to make apartment living planet-friendly with its comprehensive program which seamlessly blends conscious design with high performance to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments for our residents. MBK Rental Living is headquartered in Irvine, California. Corporate offices are located at 4 Park Plaza Suite 1700, Irvine, CA 92614; or visit their website at www.MBKRentalLiving.com.

About Haseko North America

Based in Irvine, California, Haseko North America is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Haseko Corporation, the largest vertically residential construction firm in Japan. Founded in 1937 and listed on the 1st Sections of Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1965, Haseko has built over 700,000 condos, maintaining a market-leading position for over 50 years. The firm reported annual revenues of $7.87bn, with total assets of $9.13bn in its most recent annual filings.

SOURCE MBK Rental Living