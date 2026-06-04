MBRYONICS and NTT Announce Strategic Partnership to Build the "Internet of Space"

GALWAY, Ireland, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBRYONICS, a leader in satellite optical transport, and NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter into a strategic partnership focused on the development and commercialization of coherent optical transceivers for space applications.

The collaboration aims to establish a standardized, high-speed backbone for space communications, ensuring seamless interoperability across the "Internet in Space" for global carriers and orbital layers.

A Unified Orbital Backbone

As a cornerstone of this alliance, advanced coherent digital signal processing (DSP) chips will be integrated into MBRYONICS' Optical Communications Transceiver platform, making MBRYONICS the first company to incorporate and adopt NTT's DSP chip into its transceivers and OCT systems. By combining NTT's world-class technological heritage and telecommunications expertise with MBRYONICS' agile photonic satellite solutions, the partnership will address the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity in the orbital economy.

The MBRYONICS and NTT and partnership focuses on three primary objectives:

Standardizing the Backbone: Establishing high-speed links to ensure interoperability across diverse satellite constellations. Global Deployment: Collaborating on the international rollout of optical transceivers for carriers and orbital transport layers for all satellite networks. Terrestrial-Space Convergence: Creating a seamless transition where ground fiber and satellite links act as one invisible, unified network.

Scaling the Connected Cosmos

The two companies will collaborate on the global deployment of optical infrastructure, scaling the systems necessary for a truly connected orbital economy.

"Technology is only as powerful as the network it supports," said John Mackey, CEO of MBRYONICS. "Partnering with NTT allows us to scale our vision for the 'Internet in Space.' By integrating NTT's advanced DSP capabilities into our coherent photonics platform, we are closing the gap between terrestrial fiber and satellite networks, providing the global infrastructure needed for the next generation of satellite networks, powering direct to device, cloud and AI services."

"This is a pivotal milestone for our technology as we expand into space," said Minako Tsumenaga, SVP of NTT. "Through this collaboration, our advanced DSPs will empower satellite networks, enabling high-capacity optical links not only between satellites but also between satellites and ground stations. Mbryonics's coherent platform will break down the barriers for our terrestrial capabilities to apply to non-terrestrial networks, aligning perfectly with our NTT C89 concept for establishing optical based space network infrastructure"

About MBRYONICS: MBRYONICS is a deep-tech company providing the only comprehensive Optical Communications Platform to build the internet in space. The company's 25-800G transceiver platform is the only solution compatible with all major optical communication standards, delivering the highest throughputs and the critical interoperability layer for LEO, MEO, and GEO constellations.

About NTT: NTT is a global leader in telecommunications and IT services, providing the foundational network infrastructure and technological innovations to connect the world. Under the umbrella of NTT C89, its space business brand, NTT has been actively developing optical-based space infrastructure.

SOURCE MBRYONICS