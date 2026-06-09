MBRYONICS, ANNOUNCES OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS BREAKTHROUGH FOR SPACE

MBRYONICS Unveils STARLIGHT, The World's First 25G/100G/400G/800G Bi-Directional Coherent Optical Transceiver for Ultra High Speed Space Links

GALWAY, Ireland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBRYONICS, a global leader in satellite optical communications, today announced a landmark technical breakthrough: the development of MBRYONICS STARLIGHT, the world's first 25-800G Bi-Di Coherent Optical Transceiver. STARLIGHT is purpose-built from the ground-up for space and provides ultra high speed, free space optical links with dual lasers for separate transmit and receive wavelengths.

The announcement coincides with MBRYONICS hosting the pan-European STARLight Consortium Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 9th and 10th. The STARLight project brings together a consortium of leading industrial and academic partners to advance silicon photonics (SiPho) and aims to develop application-driven solutions focusing on key industry sectors such as datacenters, AI clusters, telecommunications, and automotive markets.

As a member of the STARLight project, which is supported by the EU Chips Joint Undertaking funding of €110M/$127M, MBRYONICS has developed its STARLIGHT Coherent Transceivers to provide unprecedented connectivity in space.

Leading the Next Frontier

"Hosting the STARLight consortium is an honor and a testament to MBRYONICS' growing role in the New Space community," said John Mackey, CEO of MBRYONICS. "Our STARLIGHT Coherent Transceiver is a vital part of our satellite Optical Communications Platform, providing the global infrastructure needed to power the next generation of direct-to-device, cloud, and AI services."

Breaking the RF Bottleneck with 800G Optical Pipes

As the space economy transitions from standalone satellites to complex, data-heavy mesh networks, the 800G Coherent Transceiver represents the critical infrastructure required to move massive workloads off-planet. Legacy radio-frequency (RF) links impose critical bottlenecks in terms of data rates and transmission speeds, limiting the effectiveness of satellite links. MBRYONICS' transceivers enable the next generation of space connectivity for:

Direct To Device Satellite networks: advanced telecommunications infrastructure where low-orbiting satellites act as space-based cell towers, broadcasting cellular signals directly to everyday, unmodified smartphones.

advanced telecommunications infrastructure where low-orbiting satellites act as space-based cell towers, broadcasting cellular signals directly to everyday, unmodified smartphones. Orbital Data Centres: Real-time processing of petabytes of data without downlinking to Earth, powered by endless solar energy.

Real-time processing of petabytes of data without downlinking to Earth, powered by endless solar energy. Edge Cloud Compute: Low-latency, high-capacity "Fiber in the Sky" for AI and global enterprise applications.

Low-latency, high-capacity "Fiber in the Sky" for AI and global enterprise applications. Universal Integration: Seamlessly bridging terrestrial fiber networks with multi-orbit non-terrestrial networks (NTN) to provide ultra-fast datastreams anywhere on Earth directly to mobile devices.

About MBRYONICS: MBRYONICS provides the only end to end Optical Communications Platform to enable the internet in space. MBRYONICS interconnects satellite networks across LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, and Ground Stations on Earth, to create a network of networks. The company's 25-800G transceiver platform is the only solution compatible with all major optical communication standards, delivering the highest throughputs and enabling true Cislunar connectivity. The company is based in Galway, Ireland and San Francisco, California.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MBRYONICS