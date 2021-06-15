MBS Accountancy Celebrated Its 10th Tax Season in May 2021

FRESNO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of this year's tax season, MBS Accountancy has officially brought its 10th tax season to a close. The Fresno-based firm specializes in accounting and tax services for a wide variety of clients based in California and throughout the US, including nonprofits and for-profit businesses.

MBS Accountancy

"2020 was a difficult year for many businesses throughout America. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented financial challenges faced many of our clients," said Cassidy Jakovickas, President & CEO of MBS Accountancy. "We're proud to have helped our clients navigate complex issues like the Paycheck Protection Program, tax credits and changes due to COVID-19, and all the other challenges that faced them in 2020."

Throughout 2020, MBS Accountancy worked closely with its clients in diverse industries like construction, the legal field, hospitality companies, churches, and nonprofits to provide expert tax advice, navigate the complexities of a challenging year, and provide its clients with strong financial footing to put them on the right track in 2021 and beyond.

"During this tough time, we're honored to have been able to step up and deliver the services our clients needed the most," said Mr. Jakovickas. "Our team is always dedicated to providing clients with sound financial strategies and focusing on future growth and profitability."

MBS Accountancy has continued to grow and expand its list of clients during this challenging time, and Mr. Jakovickas says that he and his team are looking forward to the future. "We've made it through 10 tax seasons, and that's a great start. But it's also just the beginning. We're looking forward to 10 more, 20 more, and 30 more tax seasons. MBS Accountancy will be here to support our clients for the years and decades to come. That's a guarantee."

About MBS Accountancy: Founded in 2010, outsourced accounting firm MBS Accountancy offers advisory accounting services that holistically incorporate bookkeeping, tax services, accounting services, and business advisory services. MBS Accountancy is dedicated to using the latest cloud-based technology, streamlined processes, and accounting best practices to provide clients with solid growth strategies, enhanced profitability, and financial stability.

