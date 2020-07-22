MBX Expands Hardware Platforms for Physical Security Deployments

MBX's expanded Varion™ reference platforms for the safety and security industry span access control servers, analytics/AI servers, client workstations, compute servers, video storage arrays, and video recording servers designed on Dell Technologies base platforms to deliver the best performance for the price. Options include rackmounts, small form factors and towers, each suited to specific use cases for physical security and IP video surveillance. ISVs benefit from MBX's engineering expertise and a full-service program that provides:

Speed to market - All platforms are in stock at MBX to shorten lead times, and the company's automated Forge production infrastructure accelerates onboarding of new customer projects as well as configuration, imaging and testing.

Other MBX services include custom engineering when needed, product lifecycle management to ensure platform longevity and timely component updates, kitting to enable shipment of integrated hardware systems for turnkey installation, and branding from bezel to box.

"Hardware deployments for security applications require matching the right platform to the right use case as well as wide-ranging support services to manage all aspects of the project. MBX offers the industry's deepest and most robust capabilities in both areas," said Tom Larson, Director, Safety and Security, at MBX. "With our expanded product catalog and comprehensive tools and services, we can not only meet the full gamut of ISV hardware needs but also substantially reduce the in-house resources needed to run successful hardware programs."

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms on a foundation of customized services and interactive software tools for technology companies that deliver complex products as integrated hardware/software solutions. The MBX ecosystem features MBX Hatch™, the industry's most advanced toolset for orchestrating data and action. Advanced features such as configurable products, work in progress tracking, and engineering change management provide customers with clear hardware traceability and enable better product decisions. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

