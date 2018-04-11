MBX Launches Fast-Track Custom Bezel Program for HPE Servers

MBX's extensive customization options include:

Two frame styles for both the 1U and 2U platforms

Five brand logo shapes to emphasize the customer's brand

The option to place branding logos left, center or right on the faceplate

Three mesh venting patterns to give systems a differentiated look

A choice of any RAL color on each bezel component

The new program will help OEMs create a strong brand identity in end customers' server racks. All designs are pre-approved to meet HPE's thermal requirements for airflow.

As an HPE OEM-Integrator Partner, MBX can also configure and integrate full HPE-based hardware systems that offer all of the benefits of the HPE OEM program. That includes an additional 90 days to HPE's standard global warranty, compliance with global certification standards, cross-border services on HPE hardware, and extensive, global technical support.

OEMs using MBX's hardware configuration and integration services also have access to MBX hardware program services ranging from a dedicated account team to consultative engineering, hardware/software optimization, branding, global logistics, component lifecycle management, and an optional managed inventory program that helps customers avoid inventory shortfalls, shorten deployment lead times, and eliminate fulfillment delays.

MBX will be exhibiting at Booth #1138 at the RSA Conference running April 16-20 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information about MBX's bezel program or to place an order, visit www.OEMBezel.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has OEM in its genes. With 6 decades of experience, HPE knows what it takes to be a trusted partner. HPE enables OEM customers to go further and faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the datacenter to workplace applications, HPE's technology and services help OEM customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure. HPE helps OEMs be more competitive by reducing research and development (R&D), testing, support, and operations costs, while speeding time-to-market with a complete portfolio of world-class solutions and support. For more information, visit www.hpe.com/solutions/oem.

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems engineers and manufactures complex custom computing hardware solutions for software developers, OEMs and service providers that deploy their technology as a turnkey hardware/software solution. Each platform is customized and optimized for the customer's application by in-house platform engineers, manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in the US and EU, and delivered with value-added services such as custom branding, lifecycle management, trade compliance, and global logistics and support, relieving customers of all hardware responsibilities. Customers benefit from MBX's award-winning quality, innovation and customer service as well as the company's more than two decades of expertise in managing hardware programs for the world's most demanding technology innovators. For more information, visit www.mbx.com.

