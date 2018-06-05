MBX Systems Named Dell EMC OEM Gold Partner

MBX complements Dell EMC's offerings by providing custom-configured appliance solutions on a broad selection of Dell EMC's server hardware. The company offers consultative engineering to select the optimal platform for each application, hardware/software optimization and integration, and customer-specific testing when needed, backed by a proprietary production infrastructure that yields an industry-leading 99.5% defect-free workmanship. Other services include custom branding, inventory management, global logistics, component lifecycle management, and unique software tools to automate the customer's hardware program.

OEM Channel Partners such as MBX Systems can utilize Dell EMC OEM Solutions' vast supply-chain network to build specialized solutions for manufacturers.

"Many of our customers are high-growth companies that want to build their appliances on Tier 1 hardware to help drive their expansion into global markets. Dell EMC OEM servers are an ideal solution because they are certified for use worldwide and backed by strong global support programs," said Chris Tucker, MBX President. "Our selection as an OEM partner in the Dell EMC OEM partner program validates our expertise in bringing OEMs' and ISVs' custom hardware appliances to market on Dell Technologies and Dell EMC base platforms."

Learn more about Dell EMC OEM Solutions and MBX Systems by visiting https://www.mbx.com/services/hardware/dell-oem-partner/

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides hardware manufacturing programs backed by a platform of software, services and experts for software developers that deliver complex products on turnkey hardware. MBX customizes each hardware program for the customer's unique requirements and provides an interactive software management toolset called MBX Hatch™ with advanced features such as configurable products and engineering change management that enable better product decisions as well as clear traceability and accountability. Systems are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market and industry-leading quality. For more information, visit www.mbx.com.

All product, services, and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

