MBX's Newest Custom Video Server Systems Speed Post-Production & More

MBX has been designing and building NVMe-based hardware systems enabling customers to take advantage of faster and lower-latency storage since 2015, developing custom BIOS and cabling solutions even before commercial solutions were available. The company's use of 3D XPoint, a new memory and storage architecture developed by Intel and Micron Technology, builds on that expertise with a new class of non-volatile memory that delivers 1000 times lower latency than NAND flash memory and substantial gains in media endurance. Systems built with this technology augment or replace traditional NAND flash with products such as Intel® Optane™ drives, reducing the risk of media failure while also offering the highest possible throughput via the NVMe interface.

Other advances are achieved through the use of high-speed networking technologies, which are not new to the market but have matured into standards that are now commercially available from trusted vendors such as Intel. Taking advantage of these higher speed links by building systems with faster Ethernet ports reduces time spent transferring workflows and delivering content to the edge.

MBX also offers deep GPU expertise that is valuable to broadcast companies designing platforms for new technologies such as computer-generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality (AR), machine/computer vision, and facial recognition.

"As 4K and HDR become more mainstream, faster networking technologies, faster storage, and capabilities such as AVX transcoding in Intel's new scalable processors provide unique building blocks for our broadcast customers," said Bill Conrades, MBX Sales Engineering Manager. "With our experience in engineering and building complex custom platforms with the newest technologies, we can help ISVs and OEMs deliver systems that take advantage of the latest advances to ensure that their applications perform at optimal levels."

Complete Hardware Program Management

In addition to hardware engineering and manufacturing, MBX provides a full range of support services that relieve ISVs and service providers of hardware program responsibilities. Services include software imaging, branding, reverse and international logistics, component lifecycle management, and packaging of each finished system with the customer's choice of accessories for easy installation at the end user site. MBX also offers:

A plug-and-play production environment that eliminates the need for customers to rent and furnish dedicated floor space or spend weeks creating the software image, testing and configuration package

A plug-and-play production environment that eliminates the need for customers to rent and furnish dedicated floor space or spend weeks creating the software image, testing and configuration package Simultaneous configuration of 600+ units through advanced automation and a proprietary Super Cell infrastructure

Simultaneous configuration of 600+ units through advanced automation and a proprietary Super Cell infrastructure Easy process automation and ERP integration through a proprietary RESTful API , enabling automated information exchange without the time and expense of traditional integration as well as facilitating remote completion of configuration tasks running outside the MBX environment

MBX maintains strategic OEM relationships with top-tier manufacturers including Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell, Supermicro, Seagate, LSI/Avago, Micron and Adaptec, providing hardware-agnostic platform development that can help optimize the performance of each customer system.

MBX is exhibiting at Booth #SL 13607 at the NAB Show running April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems engineers and manufactures complex custom computing hardware solutions for software developers, OEMs and service providers that deploy their technology as a turnkey hardware/software solution. Each platform is customized and optimized for the customer's application by in-house platform engineers, manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in the US and EU, and delivered with value-added services such as custom branding, lifecycle management, trade compliance, and global logistics and support, relieving customers of all hardware responsibilities. Customers benefit from MBX's award-winning quality, innovation and customer service as well as the company's more than two decades of expertise in managing hardware programs for the world's most demanding technology innovators. For more information, visit www.mbx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mbxs-newest-custom-video-server-systems-speed-post-production--more-300626416.html

SOURCE MBX Systems

Related Links

http://www.mbx.com

