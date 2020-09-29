MC Group | Icon Changes Name to Stratus

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Group | Icon, one of the leading brand implementation companies in the United States, announced today that it has changed its name to Stratus. The rebranding comes one year after MC Group and Icon joined forces to expand their services and become one of the largest players in the facility services industry.

Trusted by some of the most well-known, blue chip companies in the country, Stratus builds better brands nationwide by offering signage, site refresh & remodel, repair & maintenance, and energy solutions such as lighting and electrical. Their extensive program management experience maximizes efficiency for their customers while drastically reducing the day-to-day hassles of managing locations across large geographies.

"Stratus conveys our commitment to take brands and people to the next level," said Tim Eippert, Stratus' Chief Executive Officer, who acquired MC Group more than 25 years ago.

"In a world of infinite possibilities, we deliver ideal solutions," he added. "Stratus represents how we bring clarity and vision to the complex challenges customers face, providing peace of mind that all their bases are covered. Yet we go further to take every interaction, solution and experience to the next level."

Stratus, a private-equity-owned company, employs over 700 people. The company has headquarters in Mentor, Ohio and Rolling Meadows, Illinois; operations centers in Ohio, Florida and New Jersey; and manufacturing facilities in Illinois, South Carolina and Virginia.



"As Stratus, we are operating under one name, with aligned teams and product lines to better serve and assist customers," said Kurt Ripkey, Stratus' President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Our new name, and what it stands for, looks towards the future while also drawing from our past. Stratus is committed to offering the most extensive brand management solutions nationwide, helping our customers to grow while also growing ourselves as a leader in our industry. It is our mission to continue to offer the most extensive brand management solutions nationwide."

Eippert will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, supported by Ripkey as President and Chief Revenue Officer and Dave Walters as President and Chief Operating Officer. The three executives bring with them nearly 100 years of combined industry leadership experience.

About Stratus

Stratus is a leading provider of brand implementation solutions including signage, site refresh/remodel, energy, and repair & maintenance programs nationwide. Further details on Stratus can be found at www.stratusunlimited.com.





SOURCE Stratus