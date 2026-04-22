MCA Aviation Joins The Blackhawk Group to Expand Blackhawk's Performance Center Network to European Operators

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackhawk Group, a premier provider of sales, services, and upgrades in the light turbine aircraft market, announced that MCA Aviation, a UK-based maintenance and engineering provider with 20+ years of experience, has joined its growing Performance Center Network. This milestone marks The Blackhawk Group's sixth strategic expansion and its first in Europe, significantly enhancing its global service footprint. This aligns with the company's mission to become the premier service and upgrade provider for the light turbine market. The Blackhawk Group is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at Bournemouth International Airport (EGHH) in the United Kingdom, MCA Aviation is widely recognized as one of Europe's leading King Air specialists, with full UK CAA Part 145 and FAA Repair Station approvals. The facility offers a comprehensive suite of services including inspections, maintenance, avionics installations, airworthiness support, engine and performance upgrades, and pre-buy evaluations across a range of aircraft platforms including King Air, Beechjet/400XP, TBM, Piper, and Cessna.

The Bournemouth facility will be rebranded under The Blackhawk Group as a "Blackhawk Performance Center," and the experienced team and leadership at MCA, including Managing Director, Malcolm Craft, will remain with the company.

Regarding the acquisition, Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group, said, "MCA's reputation for precision, integrity, and technical capability makes them an ideal addition to our network. Their experience with King Airs and avionics installations aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class performance and service. This expansion allows us to better support our customers across Europe and the broader international market."

Mr. Craft added, "We've built MCA on a foundation of quality, trust, and technical depth. Becoming part of The Blackhawk Group is a natural evolution for our team and our customers. Together, we're better positioned than ever to deliver exceptional results, whether that means a complete nose-to-tail transformation or a routine inspection."

"Our latest investment underscores our commitment to strategically expanding Blackhawk's network", said Daniel Han, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners and Chairman of The Blackhawk Group. "Bringing MCA into the organization further extends Blackhawk's geographic reach and better enables the organization to serve its customers in the U.K. and Europe."

To learn more about The Blackhawk Group and its family of brands, please visit blackhawkgroup.aero or visit the team this week at AERO Friedrichshafen in Friedrichshafen, Germany – booth #A2-309.

Click here for an image of MCA Aviation's showroom floor.

About The Blackhawk Group

The Blackhawk Group was established in December 2021 and has quickly become a leader in the light turbine aircraft market. With divisions like Blackhawk, AVEX, and Finnoff, the group delivers unrivaled expertise in engine, avionics, and aircraft upgrades, including aircraft maintenance and brokerage solutions. Its mission prioritizes innovation, exceptional customer experiences, and strategic data-driven services. The acquisition of MCA Aviation represents the latest step in The Blackhawk Group's continued growth and commitment to advancing the aviation industry. For more information about The Blackhawk Group and its range of services, visit The Blackhawk Group.

About MCA Aviation

Founded in 1985, MCA Aviation has grown into Europe's leading independent provider of King Air support, with deep capabilities across maintenance, avionics, airworthiness, and performance enhancement. The Bournemouth-based facility services a wide range of aircraft including King Air, Beechjet, TBM, Piper, and Cessna platforms. For more information about MCA Aviation, visit MCA Aviation.

About Blackhawk Performance Centers

The Blackhawk Performance Centers are a network of aircraft modernization facilities focused on Beechcraft King Air, Cessna Citation, and Cirrus SR and Vision Jet aircraft. Expert services include comprehensive aircraft maintenance, engine upgrade installations, avionics upgrades, STC development, and more.

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and collaborative. The firm partners with company founders and independent sponsors to create flexible capital solutions and lasting relationships. New State has completed more than 50 investments to date. For more information, visit www.newstatecp.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Allmon | VP of Marketing

The Blackhawk Group

+1 (254) 755-6711 | [email protected]

Joanne Lessner

LLYC

[email protected]

212-222-7436

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SOURCE The Blackhawk Group