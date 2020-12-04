MCA Continues Security Portfolio Expansion

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), the leading provider of voice, video and data solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of CodeLynx, Inc., a leader in security systems integration and custom software engineering solutions.

CodeLynx

Founded in 2003 in North Charleston, SC, CodeLynx offers a robust security profile of access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection with a complementary software division for governance, risk, and compliance. This expertise includes recognition as a Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Partner in the commercial and government space. CodeLynx provides experienced design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of commercial and federal, state and government customers throughout the U.S.

Beth Heatley, President and Founder of CodeLynx said of the acquisition, "CodeLynx is excited to join a team who has much in common with our corporate culture. Our people are our most valuable assets, we know they will have a bright future within the MCA family. The future of security will involve greater utilization of emerging technologies and we share a common view of where the industry is headed. Together, we will continue to grow and offer expanded and new solutions to our enterprise customers."

"CodeLynx strengthens our growing security portfolio and provides further diversity to our solution offerings. It's also a strong cultural fit as we share a deep commitment to quality and customer service" said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "This is an exciting addition to the MCA family."

The addition of the CodeLynx team expands MCA's geographic footprint to Mississippi and Western Tennessee and creates further density to service customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and District of Columbia.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 30,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

