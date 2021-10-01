MCA Continues Security Portfolio Expansion

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of CooperCraft Communications, Inc. ("CooperCraft"), a full-service provider of security solutions, network cabling infrastructures, and integrated communication systems headquartered in Tifton, Georgia.

CooperCraft Communications specializes in installation and upgrade of integrated security solutions, network cabling infrastructure, and life safety systems.

CooperCraft, founded in 2002, has been delivering flexible solutions and exceptional customer outcomes for nearly two decades. Their experienced team serves a broad variety of customers, ranging from education to healthcare to government and public safety. CooperCraft offers a full suite of products and professional services, from design and engineering through implementation and integration.

CooperCraft CEO Jerry Cooper said, "CooperCraft Communications is excited to be starting a new chapter in our company's history by forming a new partnership with Mobile Communications America. Almost 20 years ago, I started CooperCraft with just 3 employees, and over the years have been approached by several companies interested in partnering with us. CooperCraft's reputation has been built on providing our client partners with the highest quality service and best-in-class engineered security solutions and integrations, so it was important to me to find a partner that shares a similar company culture and mindset about how to best serve clients while keeping pace in an ever-changing Security industry.

The decision to partner with MCA became easy upon meeting with the MCA leadership team and noting their solid track record and existing relationships with highly-regarded companies. Additionally, I feel very confident in MCA's focus on growth by acquiring family-owned companies with strong values. Looking ahead, our merger with MCA will help the CooperCraft team experience new opportunities and growth, continue to stand above our competitors across the Security industry, and remain true to our values and willingness to go above and beyond for our clients and employees. I am excited to help lead and build out the Southeast Security Division for MCA."

"We are thrilled to welcome CooperCraft to the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "The team's technical expertise and service-first mentality align closely with MCA's core values and will enable us to better serve our customers."

The addition of CooperCraft strengthens MCA's security footprint in Georgia.

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data, and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

