MCA Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), announced today that it has again earned the Military Friendly® Employer designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a propriety survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly® survey.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire, Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"It is truly humbling to see the many veterans at MCA who served our country and continue to serve our customers," said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. "MCA is proud of our veterans and is honored to be recognized as a military friendly employer."

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advocate the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense."

MCA will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data, and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

