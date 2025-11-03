MCA Expands into Pennsylvania with Strategic Acquisition of ComPros, Inc.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of , Inc., a distinguished Motorola Elite Service Provider. This partnership marks MCA's strategic expansion into Pennsylvania, adding two new solution centers in Altoona and Chambersburg.

ComPros, Inc. is now a Premier Service Provider with Elite status. This designation is the highest ranking currently bestowed by Motorola.

For over 70 years, ComPros, Inc. has built a legacy of excellence in voice communications, earning the trust of communities and public safety organizations across more than 20 counties. This acquisition unites ComPros' deep regional expertise with MCA's national scale, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering unparalleled service and purpose-driven solutions.

"ComPros, Inc. has set the standard for voice solutions and customer service in Pennsylvania, and we are thrilled to bring their expertise into the MCA Team," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "This acquisition not only marks our entry into a new state, but also strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions to businesses and communities across the region. We're excited to build on ComPros' legacy and grow together."

Through this acquisition, ComPros' customers will now benefit from MCA's expanded portfolio, which includes advanced data and security solutions. Supported by a Service First approach, this enhanced portfolio offers a more comprehensive focus on operational safety and efficiency, providing customers with access to a broader network of innovative technologies.

Jeff MacAlarney, President of ComPros, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the future with MCA. "Being a Motorola Elite Service Provider for mission-critical solutions since 1954 is a passion that ComPros' employees take very seriously. This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for our employees to grow within a nationally supported organization while continuing to carry this passion forward for the next 70 years with MCA."

"MCA's Service First approach aligns perfectly with ComPros' core value that 'a customer is a lifetime commitment,'" MacAlarney added. "We proudly support and service the local Pennsylvania communities where we live, and now, with MCA's support, we can grow while maintaining these same values on a national scale."

This marks MCA's sixth acquisition this year, underscoring the company's commitment to strategic growth and expanding its capabilities to better serve customers nationwide. By welcoming the talented ComPros team members, MCA is poised to deliver enhanced value and build a safer, more secure future for customers throughout Pennsylvania.

About Mobile Communications America: Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. With a team of over 1,700 professionals, MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

