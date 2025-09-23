Mobile Communications America Champions Mental Health Awareness Through "Out of the Darkness" Walk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, proudly demonstrated its commitment to mental health awareness by participating in the Virginia Beach "Out of the Darkness" Walk on September 20, 2025.

Led by the MCA Spartans, an elite group of professionals who embody MCA's values of service, excellence, and teamwork, the company came together to honor those affected by mental health challenges and to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Team MCA came together at the Virginia Beach 'Out of the Darkness' Walk to champion mental health awareness and support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. United by our 'Better Together' culture, we walked to honor those affected by mental health challenges and to help break the stigma surrounding these important conversations. Together, we're making a difference-one step at a time.

This initiative was deeply personal for MCA, as it reflected the company's "Better Together" culture—a belief that collective action and compassion can create meaningful change. The walk served as an opportunity to not only raise funds for AFSP but also to foster open conversations about mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding it.

"At MCA, we recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health," said Lisa Blake, President of the MCA Spartans. "Participating in the 'Out of the Darkness' Walk was a way for us to stand together as a team, honor those we've lost, and champion a cause that impacts so many lives. We are proud to support AFSP and their mission to bring hope to those affected by suicide."

The MCA Spartans, nominated by their peers and leaders for their outstanding performance and leadership, played a key role in organizing and leading the company's participation in the walk. Their efforts exemplify MCA's Service 1st DNA and commitment to making a positive impact both within the organization and in the communities it serves.

Through the collective efforts of MCA team members, the MCA Spartans raised $5,579 to support AFSP's lifesaving programs, including education, advocacy, and support for those in need.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. With a team of over 1,700 professionals, MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

Media Contact:

Katy Breuer

Strategic Communications Specialist

Mobile Communications America (MCA)

[email protected]

517-908-8816

SOURCE Mobile Communications America (MCA)