MCA Launches Charitable Giving Program by Donating $100,000 to Local Non-Profits

Dec. 18, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, donates $100,000 to celebrate the third year of its charitable giving program, MCA Day Grants, in honor of the company's 10th anniversary.

The Durham Rescue Mission is Durham, NC's oldest and largest long-term homeless shelter, providing food, clothing, permanent supportive housing, vocational training, Biblical counseling, job placement, education, accountability and much more to broken men, women and children in Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh. Our doors are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Each year the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride will honor Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS Personnel, Corrections Officer, and K9's who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

MCA Day Grants targets community non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in four focus areas: First Responders, Military/Veterans, STEM and technical/vocational education, and public health/community needs. Eligible organizations are nominated by employees and selected by an employee committee based on alignment to focus areas, quality of application, program details, and financial stability. 

Ten organizations across MCA's geographic footprint will each receive $10,000 grants for 2023. Nominated by MCA employees, the organizations include:

  • Free 2 Teach Foundation                                   

Huntsville, AL

  • The Arc Northwest Mississippi                           

Southhaven, MS

  • Kentucky Brotherhood Foundation, Inc.             

Louisville, KY

  • Project K9 Hero                                                 

Whitwell, TN

  • Friends of the Troops                                       

Chattanooga, TN

  • Wish for our Heroes                                         

San Antonio, TX

  • The Step Up Foundation                                    

Virginia Beach, VA

  • My Sister's House                                             

North Charleston, SC

  • Rise Disaster Relief & Recovery, Inc.                 

Concord, NC

"Founded in August 2013, MCA started with the idea that we could make a positive impact on this industry and on our people. Today we are more than 1500 employees strong across 80+ locations in 13 states," said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. "Giving back to the communities we live in, work with, and serve is part of our service-first culture. We look forward to the MCA Day Grants program growing as our company grows."

For more information on the MCA Day Grants program, please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

8645047869

370187@email4pr.com

SOURCE MCA

