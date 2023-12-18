MCA Launches Charitable Giving Program by Donating $100,000 to Local Non-Profits
18 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, donates $100,000 to celebrate the third year of its charitable giving program, MCA Day Grants, in honor of the company's 10th anniversary.
MCA Day Grants targets community non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in four focus areas: First Responders, Military/Veterans, STEM and technical/vocational education, and public health/community needs. Eligible organizations are nominated by employees and selected by an employee committee based on alignment to focus areas, quality of application, program details, and financial stability.
Ten organizations across MCA's geographic footprint will each receive $10,000 grants for 2023. Nominated by MCA employees, the organizations include:
|
|
Huntsville, AL
|
|
Southhaven, MS
|
|
Louisville, KY
|
|
Whitwell, TN
|
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
|
San Antonio, TX
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
North Charleston, SC
|
|
Concord, NC
"Founded in August 2013, MCA started with the idea that we could make a positive impact on this industry and on our people. Today we are more than 1500 employees strong across 80+ locations in 13 states," said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. "Giving back to the communities we live in, work with, and serve is part of our service-first culture. We look forward to the MCA Day Grants program growing as our company grows."
For more information on the MCA Day Grants program, please contact us at [email protected].
Media Contact:
Lauren Santilli
8645047869
SOURCE MCA
