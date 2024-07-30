MCAP Announces Senior Hire in QwickRoute Division

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company, today announced a senior hire in its QwickRoute™ division. The company hired Brian Reale as Director – Workflow Solutions and Relationship Management. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of the company's agency only QwickRoute™ equity execution platform.

Mr. Reale joins from Clearpool Group where he served as Director- Business Development & Account Management. At QwickRoute™, he will focus on expansion of the institutional customer base for equity agency execution, algo development and quantitative analysis supporting institutional customers' needs.

For the past 20 years Mr. Reale has worked with numerous market participants globally in streamlining and improving their securities execution processes. He has experience on the buy, sell, and vendor side at his former employers including Highbridge Capital, Wells Fargo Securities, Fidessa Plc and most recently Clearpool Group.

At QwickRoute™, Mr. Reale will be working with broker dealer, market maker and institutional customers as well as internal teams to ensure the creation of industry leading securities execution solutions, while prioritizing the overall customer experience.

Aaron Kehoe, Managing Director – Head of QwickRoute™, stated, "When we began considering potential candidates, Brian was the person we thought would be a perfect match for this role. His background and understanding of the algo landscape bring a unique skillset to the QwickRoute platform. Brian's understanding of client needs and energy to deliver results adds tremendous value to the direction and future of QwickRoute."

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, added, "Brian's extensive background in electronic trading and platform management, along with his ability to solve client workflow issues, will really enhance the QwickRoute client experience. He gets what clients need and knows how to deliver. We're excited to have him join our team and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on the QwickRoute product."

MCAP Inc. creates, operates, and invests in financial technology companies. The company has subsidiaries that develop software and execution platforms utilized in the global financial markets. QwickRoute™ is the agency only execution platform and division of MCAP LLC a FINRA member broker dealer. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers, banks and market makers to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP Inc. focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

