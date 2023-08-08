MCAP Inc. Expands 24-Hour Trading Offering to include U.S. Treasury Bonds

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced the expansion of its 24-hour trading offering to include U.S. Treasury bonds. The Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, recently hired Richard Brown to lead the overnight sessions with a focus on Asian customers. He will be based in Napa, California. Mr. Brown will play a key role in the expansion of the company's Asian fixed income customer base and will help expand the Company's existing 24-hour trading capabilities for institutional customers. MCAP has offered overnight market access and liquidity services in ADRs and foreign equity securities for much of the last decade.

Michael Franzese, Senior Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at MCAP, stated, "We are excited to have Rich join as we expand further into 24-hour trading and liquidity offerings for our institutional customer base. Rich's expertise in the U.S. Treasury market and his strong customer relationships in Asia are a great fit for us. We look forward to providing dependable liquidity to both our existing customer base and new overnight customers. We are excited to have Rich join our team and look forward to expansion outside of U.S. domestic trading hours."

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "We look forward to further expanding our 24-hour trading offering for customers to include U.S. Treasury bonds. Rich's expertise in the U.S. Treasury market and strong customer relationships will further enhance our product offerings. MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading financial technology, securities execution and customer-focused company."

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with algorithmic and customized trading solutions for unique market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

