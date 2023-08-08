MCAP Inc. Expands 24-Hour Trading Offering to include U.S. Treasury Bonds

News provided by

MCAP Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced the expansion of its 24-hour trading offering to include U.S. Treasury bonds.  The Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, recently hired Richard Brown to lead the overnight sessions with a focus on Asian customers.  He will be based in Napa, California.  Mr. Brown will play a key role in the expansion of the company's Asian fixed income customer base and will help expand the Company's existing 24-hour trading capabilities for institutional customers.  MCAP has offered overnight market access and liquidity services in ADRs and foreign equity securities for much of the last decade. 

Michael Franzese, Senior Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at MCAP, stated, "We are excited to have Rich join as we expand further into 24-hour trading and liquidity offerings for our institutional customer base.  Rich's expertise in the U.S. Treasury market and his strong customer relationships in Asia are a great fit for us.  We look forward to providing dependable liquidity to both our existing customer base and new overnight customers.  We are excited to have Rich join our team and look forward to expansion outside of U.S. domestic trading hours."

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "We look forward to further expanding our 24-hour trading offering for customers to include U.S. Treasury bonds.  Rich's expertise in the U.S. Treasury market and strong customer relationships will further enhance our product offerings.  MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading financial technology, securities execution and customer-focused company."                                                                                                                                            

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company.  The Company has three subsidiaries:  MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC.  MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets.  MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets.  MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making.  MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis.  MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with algorithmic and customized trading solutions for unique market access.

Please visit our website:  www.mcaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.

Also from this source

MCAP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 EPS of $0.10 Per Share

MCAP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.17 Per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.