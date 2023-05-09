MCAP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 EPS of $0.10 Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), an electronic securities market maker and financial technology company, today reported first quarter 2023 net earnings of $0.10 per share. Quarterly revenue was $34.5mm, resulting in quarterly after-tax net income was $2.34mm with EBITDA of $2.43mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, application software development, and diversification of business lines. The Company also seeks additional M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies while creating long-term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops application software for securities trading and data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a SEC-registered and FINRA Member Broker Dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

