MCAP Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 EPS of $0.03 Per Share

News provided by

MCAP Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 16:02 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker, today reported third quarter 2023 net earnings of $0.03 per share. Quarterly revenue was $33.7mm resulting in quarterly EBITDA of $1.1mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, software development, algorithmic trading technology development and strong strategic partnerships. The Company also seeks M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies that will create long term shareholder value. The Company's wholly owned broker -dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, successfully launched 24-hour customer facing trading in US Treasury bonds in the third quarter of 2023.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based publicly traded corporation with two wholly owned subsidiaries, MCAP Technologies LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops securities trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MCAP LLC is a SEC-registered and FINRA Member Broker Dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

Please visit our website: www.MCAPtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

 This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

