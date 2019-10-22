McArthur Homes Announces Alternative To Townhomes In New Community

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Utah homebuilder, McArthur homes, is now offering single-family floor plans in its brand new community, Brundisi Village. The community offers unique and affordable single-family construction.

"We are excited to roll out 5 brand new single-family homes for Brundisi Village in Herriman," VP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Macfarlane said.

"They provide an affordable alternative to a townhome without being attached to your neighbor. With up to 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, they are perfect for any family dynamic, growing families, single parents, young couples, etc. Best of all they do it with a fresh architectural style!"

Located in the heart of Herriman, the Brundisi Village community will offer homeowners access to neighborhood amenities all less than 10 minutes away. Parks, trails, and shopping centers are also nearby, with the J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center located just 2 minutes away.

Brundisi Village has 15 homesites remaining, with floor plans ranging from 2,771 to 3,254 sq. ft.

About McArthur Homes

With over 20 years of homebuilding experience, McArthur homes has been the recipient of many prestigious awards. The hard work and dedication of the McArthur family is evident in the company's satisfied customers and continued recognition in the industry. As a local, family-owned business, McArthur homes has constructed over 2,500 new homes for Utah families and continues to build homes that will stand for generations to come.

Contact: Paige Giles, Online Sales Counselor, Direct Phone Number: 801-727-2417

SOURCE McArthur Homes