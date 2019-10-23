McArthur Homes Brings New Living To Payson Community

PAYSON, Utah, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McArthur homes is an award-winning Utah homebuilder now offering single-family homes in Payson, Utah.

Arrowhead Park, is a new master-planned community, with five affordably priced homes, starting in the mid 300s.

McArthur Homes offers several fresh exterior architectural styles including their New Century design with unique rooflines and window placements. The use of metal roofing accents also enhances this new exterior style. The popular Farmhouse design is also offered in this new neighborhood.

Arrowhead Park is located within minutes of popular amenities and recreation including the Payson Market, Walmart, Costco, and Mountain View Hospital, Nebo Loop and Payson Canyon.

This community is McArthur Homes' first to be built in southern Utah County and the team is excited to provide an affordable housing opportunity to the local residents as well as newcomers to the area.

About McArthur Homes

McArthur Homes has received a multitude of awards for its dedicated work in homebuilding including; Best of State, Builder of the Year and the Guild Master Award for customer service. With almost three decades of experience, the McArthur family prides itself in providing quality homes and outstanding customer service.

Contact: Paige Giles, Online Sales Counselor, Direct Phone Number: 801-727-2417

SOURCE McArthur Homes