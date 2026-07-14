McCain Foods Launches Grower Pilot Program to Improve Field Visibility and Decision-Making supported by Ceres AI

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Foods today announced the launch of a new grower pilot program, supported by Ceres AI, focused on improving field-level visibility, decision-making, and coordination across its North American potato supply.

The program gives McCain teams and growers a shared, consistent view of crop performance throughout the season, using data-driven insights to help identify variability earlier and prioritize attention where it matters most.

Across distributed grower operations, field insights are often fragmented or delayed, making it difficult to align decisions, target field visits, and respond quickly to emerging challenges. This program aims to address those gaps by creating a simple, scalable way to support visibility and decision-making across participating contracted acres.

Through the program, growers and McCain teams will have access to continuous field-level visibility driven by clear, actionable insights that highlight where attention is needed most. These insights help highlight areas within fields that may require additional attention, supporting growers and agronomy teams in focusing scouting efforts, prioritizing actions, and improving in-season decision-making.

Importantly, these insights are shared across both growers and McCain teams, creating alignment around the same field-level signals and enabling more coordinated action throughout the season.

"Through this grower pilot program, we are working to provide our growers with better visibility into their fields and more targeted support during the season," said Jeremy Buchman, Director of Agronomy, McCain Foods. "By aligning our teams and growers around a shared view of performance, we can act earlier, focus on the right areas, and improve outcomes together."

Ceres AI supports the program by translating field-level data into clear, actionable insights that align with McCain's existing workflows and systems.

This ensures that insights are not only visible but also directly support how teams and growers make decisions day to day.

"At its core, this work is about helping growers and McCain teams make better decisions, faster at scale," said Anubhav Sharma, Head of Marketing at Ceres AI. "By turning complex field data into clear insights, we are supporting focused scouting, better coordination, and more effective decision-making across participating acres, in a way that aligns with McCain's broader agricultural goals over time."

The initiative reflects a broader shift toward more connected, data-driven agriculture, where growers and enterprises operate from a shared understanding of field performance rather than disconnected observations.

As the program evolves, McCain aims to strengthen grower engagement, support operational efficiency, and build confidence in crop performance across its supply network.

About Ceres AI

Ceres AI is an agricultural intelligence company that helps enterprises, growers, and agribusinesses make faster, more informed decisions across their operations. Powered by 17 billion plant-level measurements across 32 million acres, Ceres delivers clear, actionable signals that reduce risk, improve efficiency, and protect yield at scale.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products, serving customers and consumers in more than 160 countries. The company works closely with growers to deliver high-quality food while advancing responsible and resilient agricultural practices.

CONTACT: Anubhav Sharma, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE CeresAI