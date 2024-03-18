McCain Foods Partners with Plover Whiting Youth Athletics to Refurbish Woyak Sports Complex

McCain employees proudly presented PWYA with a $100,000 check today at the Plover processing plant.

PLOVER, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Foods USA and the Plover Whiting Youth Athletics have announced they are partnering to invest in the Woyak Sports Complex in Plover, part of a $1.3 million renovation to improve the experiences for thousands of athletes and families who come to the community for tournaments and other competitions each year.

McCain Foods employees present $100,000 to Plover Whiting Youth Athletics for improvements to the Woyak Sports Complex in Plover, Wisconsin.

McCain employees, several whose sons and daughters play on PWYA teams, presented a $100,000 check for the project today as part of the announcement. Under the PWYA Hall of Fame Pavilion and Park Improvements Project, McCain Foods will secure the naming rights to the complex's Hall of Fame Pavilion. This initiative aims for McCain and the PWYA to give back to the community and youth of its employees and surrounding areas.

McCain, which has links to Plover going back to 1997, currently has two plants in the area, including a recently expanded appetizer division.

"McCain has a long history in the area and the people of Plover are a big part of who we are," said plant manager Sol Giantomasi. "We want this facility to be state of the art, so our employees, our customers, our neighbors and our families are able to come together and enjoy sports in their communities."

The Plover complex currently hosts varsity and junior varsity softball for Stevens Point Area Senior High and Pacelli High School, as well as six tournaments a year bringing thousands of people to the community. Other softball, baseball, and flag-football teams also take advantage of the facilities.

Under the improvement project, the complex will see a new park shelter with donor recognition, batting cage improvements throughout, new dugouts with a new roof for one field, new gates that allow large vehicle access, and relocation of existing dumpsters. Construction workers are scheduled to break ground on the pavilion, which will also consist of an ADA Accessible second story viewing deck, maintenance garage and shelter, in August 2024.

McCain Foods is committed to supporting the communities where it works. With 3,500 farmer partners around the world, and nearly all its facilities located in rural areas, McCain is often the largest employer and an integral part of many communities. McCain is proud of the role it plays in helping to create sustainable livelihoods for farmers and their families and contribute to an inclusive local economy, supported by local development programs, donations, and volunteering.

As a business, McCain is committed to contributing to the competitiveness and resilience of these communities, now and for generations to come.

