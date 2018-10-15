McCann Detroit Appoints Brad Emmett as New Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Detroit today announced that Brad Emmett has been appointed as the agency's new Chief Creative Officer.

Emmett joins McCann from Doner Detroit, where he served as Executive Creative Director and has worked on global brands such as Pepsi, Minute Maid, GE, Snapple, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and JBL. His work has been recognized at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The One Show, Andy Awards, Communication Arts, and Clio Awards. His work for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association was inducted into the Clio Hall of Fame in 2017.

James Ward, President of McCann Detroit, said, "Brad is a natural storyteller with the ability to consistently turn simple ideas into compelling narratives. His creative vision and ability to bring ideas to life will undoubtedly strengthen the agency's capacity to play a meaningful role in people's lives."

Eric Silver, Chief Creative Officer of McCann North America, said, "McCann has a strong network of creative leaders at our agencies across the country, and Brad has just made it a little stronger. We are happy to welcome him to our agency and global team."

A veteran of the advertising industry, Emmett began his career at DeVito/Verdi and moved up the ranks at BBDO and Cliff Freeman & Partners. He is a graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

