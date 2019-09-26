McCann Named Agency of the Year at 2019 Clio Awards

"It goes without saying that we owe these honors to the incredible partnerships we have with our clients," said Harris Diamond, Chairman CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "I am proud to congratulate them for demanding the creativity and innovation that the Clios have honored. I also want to congratulate McCann New York, along with all the agencies across our network, on contributing to an amazing night of recognition for McCann Worldgroup."

The Clio honors follow McCann Worldgroup being named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index, the second consecutive year for earning that effectiveness leadership distinction.

"It's truly gratifying and an honor for our entire agency-- our business and strategy teams as well as our creative talent-- to receive this level of industry recognition for the work we do in helping our clients meet their growth objectives," said Devika Bulchandani, President, McCann New York.

McCann's Grand Clio was awarded for Microsoft's "Changing the Game," the inspirational story of passionate young gamers rising to the top of their game with a little help from their friends, family and the Xbox Adaptive Controller and starring real-life young gamers with disabilities.

"There is no possible way our talented team in New York would have achieved this without amazing production and brave client partners. That has been our secret sauce," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman, McCann Worldgroup.

