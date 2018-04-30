McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace

The Women and Work report issued today is the first of five in the series that will be released this year on the changing roles of women in Canadian society, including in-depth explorations of how women feel about their household roles, aging, and media representations. View the full report here .

"Women today are at the heart of a cultural debate globally, and while strides have been made in advancing the discussion, gaps remain in our understanding of this important and influential audience," said Mary Chambers, Chief Strategy Officer of McCann Worldgroup Canada. "In 2016, we developed The Truth About Canadians - a landmark consumer research study in partnership with Ipsos. This year, once again we partnered with Ipsos to launch the follow-up to that work - The Truth About Canadian Women."

In addition to the study results themselves, the research will be going even deeper by enabling conversations and debates with a wide range of influential women through an exclusive 'Game Changer' dinner series. The events will bring together some of Canada's most influential and inspirational women from across the country to discuss key topics and their implications for marketers.

Women and Work has uncovered that as women introduce new expectations, rules of behavior, and definitions for success in the workplace, they are starting to understand that work will never be the same. The report explores the fact that while women are shaping profound change in the workplace, they've only just started to feel the effects of that change.

Starting with a nationwide quantitative survey, the Truth About Canadian Women study is designed to explore the changing lives, roles and expectations of women and their effect on the new norms in Canada. Coupled with qualitative research and interviews with key marketing industry leaders, the study provides an in-depth look at Canadian women, while taking the pulse of Canadians with respect to their opinions, values and expectations of modern brands.



Conducted by McCann Worldgroup Canada and Ipsos Public Affairs, McCann Worldgroup Canada's Truth About Canadian Women study has uncovered some surprising facts about Canadian Women, that will be explored over the next several months:

Women & Work: View the full report here .

Gender equality at work? Women aren't feeling it.

76% of women believe we don't have gender equality in the workplace





One home, two realities.

74% of men believe household chores are shared, while 40% of women believe they do all the work alone





Best Intentions aren't enough.

67% of millennial women believe there are too many gender stereotypes in advertising





Past 50: The best is yet to come.

58% of women feel their lives are fuller after 50





The promise of real change.

63% of millennial parents are raising Gen Alpha gender neutral

Adds David Leonard, CEO, McCann Worldgroup Canada, "We commissioned the original study to uncover what Canadians expect from modern brands today. Having been in the Canadian marketplace for more than 100 years, we have an obligation to know this country and its people better than anyone else. The evolution of the study, Truth About Canadian Women, is part of our ongoing effort to understand Canadians and their relationships with brands with as much clarity and honesty as possible."

McCann Worldgroup Canada plans to use the study over the coming months to provide customized marketing workshops and business applications for select clients and interested marketers in Canada.

Methodology

Quantitative Survey: Collected online among a representative sample of n=2,700 adult Canadians, 18 years of age and older, 60/40 M/F split

Collected online among a representative sample of n=2,700 adult Canadians, 18 years of age and older, 60/40 M/F split Nation-wide qualitative Bulletin Boards & Workshops: with Canadian women who are leaders in their own communities

with Canadian women who are leaders in their own communities 30+ Expert Interviews: with leading Canadian marketers and women shaping change in Canada today

with leading Canadian marketers and women shaping change in today Game Changer Dinner Series: with women of influence across Canada's key cities, tackling one topic at a time

About McCann Worldgroup Canada

McCann Worldgroup Canada (MWGC) is a leading integrated marketing communications agency comprised of McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications) and CRAFT (global adaptation and production). With offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, the agency has been continuously ranked among the top in Canada since 1915. We are part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

MWGC creates meaningful roles for brands in people's lives and improves the performance and influence of their clients. mccann.ca

