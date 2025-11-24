McCann Systems Wins 2025 Make a Difference Award

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is pleased to be crowned the winner of the 2025 Make a Difference Award. This award, co-presented by Commercial Integrator and ADI, recognizes integrators whose philanthropic efforts and charitable contributions create a lasting impact on communities and people in need.

Commercial Integrator and ADI's Make a Difference Award celebrates organizations that go beyond day-to-day operations to create meaningful, positive changes. McCann won the 2025 award for its continuous commitment to supporting local communities, empowering underserved groups, and investing time, resources, and expertise into programs that enhance lives- both within and beyond the Pro AV industry.

McCann has shown its commitment to making a positive impact in communities through various charitable initiatives. McCann Systems hosted its annual Kids at Heart Charity Challenge, raising $45,000 for Boston Children's Hospital, supporting the Children's Activity Fund- a program that provides children and families with creative outlets and comforting environments. Shortly before that, employees and partners of McCann participated in the Boston Children's Hospital Corporate Cup, where over $1 million was raised for BCH patients and their families. McCann also announced the return of its annual STEM Scholarship, currently accepting applications, presented to students passionate about shaping the next generation of innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math.

In addition to these initiatives, McCann participates in other philanthropic events and programs, including serving as a sponsor for the Hartford Healthcare Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament, the Fred Bargetzi ALS Drive Annual Golf Tournament, and the CoreNet Global New Jersey Chapter Golf Event.

"Being named this year's Make a Difference Award winner crowns not just our achievements but also the spirit of our core values and mission statement," Tom Treichel, president and COO, McCann Systems, says. "Care, Challenge, and Create are the values that our McCann Systems family lives and breathes every day. This recognition is a testament to how charitable work is woven into the fabric of our company — inspired by our founder, Frank McCann. To the McCann team: Your dedication inspires us all and ensures that compassion remains at the heart of who we are."

About McCann Systems

McCann Systems is an award-winning audiovisual integrator that specializes in innovative solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. By prioritizing creativity, technology, and customer service, McCann Systems enhances communication, collaboration, and engagement.

