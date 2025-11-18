McCann Welcomes Brant Underwood as Director of Strategic Projects

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is pleased to announce the addition of Brant Underwood, PMP, as the company's new Director of Strategic Projects, joining the McCannX experiential technology division.

A unique blend of technical precision, creative problem-solving, and leadership experience marks Brant's arrival at McCann Systems. His more than 15 years in the manufacturing and AEC industries have shaped a career that spans hands-on fabrication, design engineering, project management, and division leadership. This end-to-end understanding of how complex ideas become fully realized environments, packed with technology, positions him as an asset to our team.

Brant's new role as the Director of Strategic Projects at McCann Systems is a testament to his leadership and team management skills. He will oversee strategic experiential initiatives, guide multidisciplinary delivery teams, and play a pivotal role in expanding McCann's experiential portfolio.

"We are beyond excited to add Brant to the McCannX team. His decades of experience overseeing experiential deployments, coupled with his deep understanding of custom fabrication, will make our practice even stronger. Our commitment to helping companies create memorable spaces through branded storytelling and technology is unwavering, and I am confident that Brant will be a key contributor to our continued success," said Josh Bittner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Brant shared his enthusiasm for joining the organization, saying:

"I am delighted to be joining McCann as Director of Strategic Projects. I bring a background in operating at the intersection of art, design, and technology within the design-build space—experience that has enabled me to deliver extraordinary projects across live and themed entertainment, monumental art, and architectural environments.

Together with McCann's reputation for deep industry expertise and client satisfaction, we have a unique opportunity to deliver exceptional storytelling experiences for our clients and partners while fostering stable, sustainable growth. I look forward to getting acquainted with everyone and collaborating on the exciting work ahead."

