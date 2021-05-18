McCann Worldgroup Recognized as Webby Awards Network of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

In winning 2021 Agency of the Year honors, McCann New York brought home a total of 9 awards at the show: 3 Webby Awards (Mastercard) and 6 "People's Voice" Awards (Six Degrees Foundation, Mastercard). McCann Health New York added 1 additional Webby for Change the Ref.

"We are very proud to win this honor at the Webbys that recognize the impact of our innovative creative work from so many of our agencies with so many of our client partners, and to see the most-awarded work come from some of our biggest clients," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup. "I want to thank the leadership of our incredibly diverse and talented creative teams, and, most importantly, our brave and risk-taking clients, for joining together to produce work that moves their businesses forward. And I want to recognize McCann New York for its incredible performance."

McCann Worldgroup offices in 6 cities contributed to the honors: New York, London, Warsaw, Dubai, San Francisco and Sao Paulo. Altogether, every McCann Worldgroup agency – McCann, MRM, Momentum, McCann Health and Craft Worldwide – were recognized at the show.

The network was recognized with a total of 8 Webby Awards: McCann New York, Mastercard (3 Winners); McCann London, Adidas & JD (2 Winners); McCann Poland, Storytel; McCann Health New York, Change the Ref; FP7//McCann Dubai, Mastercard.

McCann Worldgroup also won the popular online vote with 9 "People's Voice" Webby awards: McCann New York, Six Degrees Foundation (4 Winners); McCann New York, Mastercard (2 Winners); 215 McCann San Francisco, Xbox; FP7//McCann Dubai, Home Centre; WMcCann Sao Paulo, Banco do Brasil.

In addition to the awards won at the show, the network received an additional 14 award nominations, plus 27 honoree recognitions; in total, the network was honored across 26 different agencies in 14 countries for 31 different clients.

The Webby honors continue McCann Worldgroup's industry-leading awards performance that includes recognition by Adweek as the 2019 Global Agency of the Year, Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival, ranking #1 on the 2019 Global Effie Effectiveness Index as well as the #1 advertising agency network for creative effectiveness in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World's Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

