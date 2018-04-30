McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards

"Our achievement as a network in this year's Effies is a testament to the bravery of our clients and teams, and our relentless focus on creating meaningful and creative ideas that work," said Charles Cadell, President of McCann Worldgroup APAC and 2018 President of the APAC Effie Awards.

Other McCann offices recognized included Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Sydney, China, Singapore and Korea for clients including Coca-Cola, Mastercard, RB, Cathay Pacific and L'Oréal, amongst others.

Richard McCabe, Regional Strategy Director, APAC, added, "I want to thank our clients and teams for their dedication, talent and collaboration to create work that makes impact. We're truly humbled by this recognition and for all the hard work that was required to get us here."

About McCann Worldgroup:

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with over 20,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

