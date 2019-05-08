McCann's Bill Kolb Honored as 'Motivating Leader' At Women of Tomorrow's Annual Inspiring Detroit Awards

DETROIT, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Kolb, a leading worldwide marketing executive who is Global President, Diversified Agencies, at McCann Worldgroup, was honored last night by Women of Tomorrow with the non-profit organization's "Motivating Leader Award." One of only five awards presented at the non-profit's Metro Detroit annual dinner, the "Motivating Leader" distinction recognizes "a member of the community whose inner drive, commitment and dedication have influenced change, created opportunity and inspired innovation."

"As a proud, lifelong Detroiter, I know what's possible when we work together to lift each other up," said Kolb, in accepting the award. "Women of Tomorrow has meant so much to this community. It's helped so many realize their ambitions and reach their goals, both personal and professional."

Founded in Miami in 1997, and expanded to Detroit in 2011, Women of Tomorrow aims to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential through a unique mentoring program with highly accomplished professional women and scholarship opportunities. In the 2018-2019 school year, the Metro Detroit program paired more than 125 mentors with about 1,200 mentees in 48 public high schools, and awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships. On a national level since its inception in 1997, 95 percent of the student mentees graduated high school and 89 per cent had plans to attend college.

Since first joining McCann Worldgroup in 2000, Bill Kolb has held various top-level roles ranging from divisional CFO to CEO before being named in 2016 to his corporate McCann Worldgroup role as Global President, Diversified Agencies. One of these positions, which he currently retains, is as Chairman and CEO of the Detroit-based Commonwealth//McCann, McCann Worldgroup's dedicated agency handling General Motors' Chevrolet marketing communications business on a worldwide network basis.

McCann has been an active continuous member of the Detroit business community for the last 85 years, having launched its Metro Detroit operations in 1934 in the Penobscot Building.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

