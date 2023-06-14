McCarthy Law $50K Giveaway!

McCarthy Law Announces $50,000 Giveaway to Help Pay Off Someone's Debt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCarthy Law, a national consumer law firm, announced a $50,000 giveaway to help pay off someone's debt. The law firm is committed to helping individuals struggling with debt, and this giveaway is an extension of that commitment as well as a way to educate Americans about credit report errors and how they can be removed.

"We understand that debt can be overwhelming and affect every aspect of a person's life," said Kevin McCarthy, the managing partner at McCarthy Law. "We have two goals. First, we want to help alleviate some debt burden by giving away $50,000 to pay off someone's debt."

"Second, we want to educate Americans about the prevalence of errors on credit reports and how these errors can be removed at no cost. We want every entrant in our giveaway to have a completely accurate credit report by the end of summer," McCarthy concluded.

The giveaway is open to all U.S. residents who have more than $20,000 of outstanding debt. To enter, participants must enter the giveaway on the official contest page before August 31st. The winner will be selected at random and receive $50,000 that they can use to pay off their debt. The winner will be announced via the McCarthy Law website and social media channels.

"We are excited to offer this giveaway and help someone take control of their finances," said Kevin McCarthy. "Our hope is that this giveaway will inspire others to take action and seek the help they need to become debt-free."

McCarthy Law is a national law firm that provides debt relief services to individuals and businesses. With over 100 years of combined legal experience, the firm has helped thousands of clients across the country resolve their debt issues.

For more information about the giveaway or to enter, please visit www.mccarthylaw50kgiveaway.com or follow McCarthy Law on social media.

Contact
Drew Hutchinson
McCarthy Law PLC
602-775-5800
[email protected]

