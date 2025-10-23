MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS SECURES $1.71 MILLION JURY VERDICT IN HOUSTON FRAUD CASE

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans is proud to announce that Partners Rodney Drinnon and David Clark obtained a $1.71 million jury verdict in favor of their client following an eight-day trial in the 295th District Court of Harris County, Texas.

The case involved a real estate investment transaction in which the defendant, the general partner and attorney, was found to have defrauded the plaintiff, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans' client, out of millions of dollars. After hearing extensive evidence, the jury found in favor of the plaintiff on all six counts of fraud. The jury further determined that the defendant was acting as an alter ego of his corporate entities and could not hide behind any corporate protections to avoid accountability.

The verdict represents a complete victory for the plaintiff and is a testament to the firm's depth of experience in complex fraud and commercial litigation matters. The Houston team worked tirelessly — logging 16-hour days throughout trial — to deliver justice for their client.

"This verdict is a clear reflection of the power of preparation, teamwork, and persistence," said Rodney Drinnon, lead counsel for the plaintiff. "Our client trusted us to make things right — and we're proud to have delivered that result."

McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans continues to represent individuals and businesses across Texas and the nation in high-stakes commercial disputes, fraud matters, and complex civil litigation.

