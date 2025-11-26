McCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS SECURES $13 MILLION CIVIL RIGHTS VERDICT AGAINST CITY OF HOUSTON IN DEATH OF CHARLES PAYNE, SR.

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in the Southern District of Texas has delivered a sweeping $13 million verdict in favor of the family of Charles Payne Sr., finding the City of Houston liable for Payne's death after a Houston Police Department officer—driving at high speed and not responding to an emergency—struck and killed him. The jury found that the City's unconstitutional policies, customs, and failures in training and supervision were the direct cause of the fatal incident. The jury also determined that the officer's conduct violated Payne's Fourteenth Amendment right to life.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that HPD routinely permitted officers to drive more than 20 mph over posted speed limits even when not responding to emergencies, a practice the City knew or should have known placed the public at serious risk. The jury concluded the City acted with deliberate indifference by allowing this dangerous pattern to persist.

The jury awarded more than $7.3 million to Payne's widow, Harriet Payne, for pecuniary loss, loss of companionship, and past and future mental anguish, with additional awards to each of Payne's seven children for their emotional and familial losses — bringing the total recovery to $13 million.

The Payne family was represented by a joint legal team led by McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans Partner Carl L. Evans, Jr., together with the Law Office of Ben Crump and its Co-Director of Litigation, Paul Grinke, and supported by McCathern attorneys Sarah E. Courtney and Asher K. Miller. Together, the team demonstrated that the City of Houston failed to implement and enforce basic safety standards regarding officer driving practices—policies that, if followed, would have prevented this tragedy.

"This verdict is not just about what happened to Charles Payne—it's about preventing it from ever happening again," said Carl L. Evans, Jr., Partner at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans. "The jury sent a clear message that no city is above accountability when its policies put the lives of the people it serves in danger. We are honored to stand with the Payne family and grateful that the jury recognized the truth of what happened and the depth of this family's loss."

Charles Payne was a husband, father, and beloved member of his community. His life was cut short by a preventable act of recklessness—one that the jury found was enabled by systemic policy failures within the Houston Police Department. The verdict marks a significant step toward justice for the Payne family and reinforces the critical importance of safe, constitutional policing practices nationwide.

