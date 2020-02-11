McCormick & Company Named to Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the Third Consecutive Year

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on the 2020 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list released by Barron's Magazine in early February. McCormick ranked 55th overall.

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list for the third year in a row and I'm proud of the progress that we've made toward our 2025 Purpose-led Performance goals," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick. "Through our work, we continue to showcase McCormick's commitment to improving the lives of people, communities where we live, work, and source, and helping our planet."

The release of McCormick's 2020 rank comes just after the release of its 2019 Purpose-led Performance Report, which highlights the company's progress toward efforts to help improve the health & wellbeing of people, build vibrant communities, and make a positive impact on the planet.

To determine the rankings, Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value with headquarters in the United States. Each company was assessed against 300 performance indicators in five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

