McCormick & Company Ranked World's 6th Most Sustainable Corporation and No. 1 in Food on Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Sustainability Index

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was named the world's 6th most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Packaged and Processed Foods and Ingredients sector on the 2021 Global 100 Sustainability Index, released today by Corporate Knights. This year the company advanced 16 spots in the overall ranking and retained its top position among its food industry peers.

"Five years after our debut on this prestigious list, I'm proud to see that McCormick has achieved its highest ranking yet. This honor underscores McCormick's continued commitment to Purpose-led Performance and to doing what's right for people, the communities where we live, work and source and the planet we share," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "Standing together for the future of flavor and reducing our impact on the planet has never been more important. McCormick continues to drive our clean revenue, deliver renewable energy projects and transition to 100% circular packaging. Supporting people also remains a top priority with a sustained focus on employee health and wellbeing, diversity & inclusion, and helping our communities."

McCormick's Purpose-led Performance goals are centered around its continued commitment to people, communities and the planet. To learn more about the journey, please visit http://www.mccormickcorporation.com/our-commitment.

Corporate Knight's Global 100 ranking is a known leader in transparency and industry best practices for sustainability, assessing all publicly listed companies with a gross minimum revenue of $1B (FY2019). The companies named are consistently among the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industries, including food, retail, banking and manufacturing, among others. The 2021 Global 100 Index is determined by using 24 key performance indicators, including resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue & clean investment and supplier performance.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

