McCormick & Company Receives SBTi Validation of Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its emission reduction targets have been officially approved by SBTi (The Science Based Targets Initiative) and are consistent with levels required to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement. The Company achieved its 2025 greenhouse gas commitments four years early for scope 1 and 2, and recently raised the ambition of its goals to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030.

"McCormick is delivering against our ambitious Purpose-led Performance agenda using science-based targets to reduce our impact on the planet we all share. As a leader in the flavor industry, we embrace the unique role we play in creating a sustainable future for generations to come," said Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for McCormick.

The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from McCormick's operations (scope 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, which is what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. McCormick's target for the emissions from its value chain (scope 3) meet SBTi's criteria and are in line with best practices. "We are extremely pleased to be one of a select number of companies to achieve SBTi validation. We believe in leveraging science to achieve all of our greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as well as our Net Zero by 2050 commitment." said Michael Okoroafor, McCormick's Chief Sustainability Officer.

