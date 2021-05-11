McCormick & Company Recognized as 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Company

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 list of Companies for Diversity for the fifth year in a row. McCormick placed 47th overall in this year's ranking. This award is the result of a highly competitive survey conducted by DiversityInc, which highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

"We are proud to be recognized as a 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 company for the fifth consecutive year," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "This honor underscores our belief in the 'Power of People' which drives our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion and is the foundation of our efforts. Our leadership development programs, expanded supplier diversity initiatives, and continued support for communities where we live, work and operate are making an impact."

McCormick's 2021 ranking was the result of the Company's Ignite leadership development program for women designed to help participants manage career headwinds, as well as its robust supplier diversity program which focuses on enhancing relationships with businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans and the LGBTQ community. This year, McCormick's recognition also reflects its philanthropy in support of communities, as it donated over $10 million amid the COVID-19 pandemic to support restaurant and hunger relief efforts as well as social justice organizations.

"We're honored to be included on this prestigious list for our diversity and inclusion efforts and we know there is more work to be done. We continue to do our part to serve as a champion for equality and to improve lives. We want to also ensure that McCormick remains a great place to work for everyone," said Kurzius.

The Top 50 survey has been tabulated since 2001 and reflects DiversityInc's mission to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

