McCormick & Company Recognized as 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Company

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on DiversityInc's 2022 Top 50 List of Companies for Diversity for the sixth consecutive year. McCormick placed 50th in this year's overall ranking. This award is the result of a highly competitive ranking conducted by DiversityInc, which considers more than 1,800 companies, and highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 company for the sixth year in a row," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President, and CEO of McCormick & Company. "This award emphasizes McCormick's commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture. Our work is the foundation of our belief in the Power of People which ensures that all employees feel valued and respected."

McCormick's ranking comes on the heels of its 2021 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Progress Report, which outlines the company's progress toward its goals, including those focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. To date, the company has made progress on the representation of women globally and U.S. ethnically diverse talent in leadership positions. McCormick has also worked to broaden its leadership development programs and employee ambassador groups which have expanded to include people with disabilities. Please click here to see information in our PLP report on all of McCormick's employee ambassador groups.

"While we know there is more work to be done, we are proud to be included on this prestigious list for our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts," said Neddy Perez, Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for McCormick & Company. "Our business landscape and employee expectations have drastically changed over the last two years and this shift guides our work to evaluate our programs with equity in mind and strengthen our inclusive, 'people-first' culture where all can thrive."

To learn more about McCormick's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and its other commitments, read our 2021 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

