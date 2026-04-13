McCormick & Company to Participate in Fireside Chat with Barclays

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, will be participating in a fireside chat with Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar at 10:00 AM ET, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Representing McCormick will be Brendan Foley, Chairman, President & CEO, and Marcos Gabriel, Executive Vice President & CFO. A live audio webcast of the session will be available via the McCormick website ir.mccormick.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:

Faten Freiha - [email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated